          W Series names candidates for 2019 season

          2:50 AM ET
          • Laurence EdmondsonF1 Editor
          The all-female racing series, Formula W, has announced the names of more than 50 drivers who will enter a selection process to claim a place on the 2019 grid.

          The series will select 18 women to take part in the inaugural season, which will get underway at Hockenheim on May 3 next year. The current list has been narrowed down from over 100 applicants and the selected drivers now have two months to prepare for a three-day on-and-off-track trial, including fitness tests and psychometric profiling, as well as multiple driving skill tests.

          Former F1 stars David Coulthard and Alex Wurz will be among the judges, alongside former McLaren sporting director Dave Ryan.

          "We are thrilled but perhaps not surprised by the response," Catherine Bond Muir, W Series CEO, said. "Even today there is a massive gender imbalance in motorsport and W Series is making the first step to correct that. Drivers from all over the world have stepped forward, so it's clear that with the right framework we can make the changes this sport desperately needs."

          Coulthard, W Series Advisory Board Chair, added: "We designed W Series specifically to shine a light on female talent right around the world. I can't wait to be part of the next stage and to see some of that talent in action."

          The series is free to enter for the 18 drivers selected and comes with a total prize money purse of $1.5 million, $500,000 of which will go to the winner.

          The full list can be seen below and includes former GP3 drivers Carmen Jorda, Vicky Piria and Alice Powell.

          Ayla Agren, 25, Norway
          Amna Al Qubaisi,18, UAE
          Chelsea Angelo, 22, Australia
          Carmen Boix, 23, Spain
          Sarah Bovy, 29, Belgium
          Toni Breidinger, 19, USA
          Ivana Cetinich, 22, South Africa
          Jamie Chadwick, 20, UK
          Veronika Cicha, 31, Czech Republic
          Sabre Cook, 24, USA
          Courtney Crone, 17, USA
          Natalie Decker, 21, USA
          Mira Erda, 18, India
          Carlotta Fedeli, 26, Italy
          Cassie Gannis, 27, USA
          Marta Garcia, 18, Spain
          Michelle Gatting, 24, Denmark
          Angelique Germann, 27 Germany
          Megan Gilkes, 17, Canada
          Samin Gomez, 26, Venezuela
          Grace Gui, 27, China
          Michelle Halder, 19, Germany
          Esmee Hawkey, 20, UK
          Jessica Hawkins, 23, UK
          Shea Holbrook, 28, USA
          Carmen Jorda, 30, Spain
          Vivien Keszthelyi, 17, Hungary
          Emma Kimilainen, 29, Finland
          Natalia Kowalska, 28, Poland
          Stephane Kox, 24, Netherland
          Miki Koyama, 21, Japan
          Fabienne Lanz, 32, South Africa
          Milla Mäkelä, 25, Finland
          Alexandra Marinescu, 18, Romania
          Milou Mets, 28, Netherlands
          Sheena Monk, 29, USA
          Sarah Moore, 25, UK
          Marylin Niederhauser, 22, Germany
          Tasmin Pepper, 28, South Africa
          Vicky Piria, 24, Italy
          Taegen Poles, 20, Canada
          Alice Powell, 25, UK
          Charlotte Poynting, 20, Australia
          Naomi Schiff, 24, Belgium
          Carrie Schriener, 20, Germany
          Sharon Scolari, 23, Switzerland
          Doreen Seidel, 33, Germany
          Siti Shahkirah, 24, Malaysia
          Sneha Sharma, 28, India
          Bruna Tomasell, 21, Brazil
          Shirley Van Der Lof, 31, Netherlands
          Beitske Visser, 23, Netherlands
          Fabienne Wohlwend, 21, Lichenstein
          Caitlin Wood, 21, Australia
          Hanna Zellers, 21, USA

