W Series names candidates for 2019 season

The all-female racing series, Formula W, has announced the names of more than 50 drivers who will enter a selection process to claim a place on the 2019 grid.

The series will select 18 women to take part in the inaugural season, which will get underway at Hockenheim on May 3 next year. The current list has been narrowed down from over 100 applicants and the selected drivers now have two months to prepare for a three-day on-and-off-track trial, including fitness tests and psychometric profiling, as well as multiple driving skill tests.

Former F1 stars David Coulthard and Alex Wurz will be among the judges, alongside former McLaren sporting director Dave Ryan.

Carmen Jorda is among the drivers on W Series "long list". Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"We are thrilled but perhaps not surprised by the response," Catherine Bond Muir, W Series CEO, said. "Even today there is a massive gender imbalance in motorsport and W Series is making the first step to correct that. Drivers from all over the world have stepped forward, so it's clear that with the right framework we can make the changes this sport desperately needs."

Coulthard, W Series Advisory Board Chair, added: "We designed W Series specifically to shine a light on female talent right around the world. I can't wait to be part of the next stage and to see some of that talent in action."

The series is free to enter for the 18 drivers selected and comes with a total prize money purse of $1.5 million, $500,000 of which will go to the winner.

The full list can be seen below and includes former GP3 drivers Carmen Jorda, Vicky Piria and Alice Powell.

Ayla Agren, 25, Norway

Amna Al Qubaisi,18, UAE

Chelsea Angelo, 22, Australia

Carmen Boix, 23, Spain

Sarah Bovy, 29, Belgium

Toni Breidinger, 19, USA

Ivana Cetinich, 22, South Africa

Jamie Chadwick, 20, UK

Veronika Cicha, 31, Czech Republic

Sabre Cook, 24, USA

Courtney Crone, 17, USA

Natalie Decker, 21, USA

Mira Erda, 18, India

Carlotta Fedeli, 26, Italy

Cassie Gannis, 27, USA

Marta Garcia, 18, Spain

Michelle Gatting, 24, Denmark

Angelique Germann, 27 Germany

Megan Gilkes, 17, Canada

Samin Gomez, 26, Venezuela

Grace Gui, 27, China

Michelle Halder, 19, Germany

Esmee Hawkey, 20, UK

Jessica Hawkins, 23, UK

Shea Holbrook, 28, USA

Carmen Jorda, 30, Spain

Vivien Keszthelyi, 17, Hungary

Emma Kimilainen, 29, Finland

Natalia Kowalska, 28, Poland

Stephane Kox, 24, Netherland

Miki Koyama, 21, Japan

Fabienne Lanz, 32, South Africa

Milla Mäkelä, 25, Finland

Alexandra Marinescu, 18, Romania

Milou Mets, 28, Netherlands

Sheena Monk, 29, USA

Sarah Moore, 25, UK

Marylin Niederhauser, 22, Germany

Tasmin Pepper, 28, South Africa

Vicky Piria, 24, Italy

Taegen Poles, 20, Canada

Alice Powell, 25, UK

Charlotte Poynting, 20, Australia

Naomi Schiff, 24, Belgium

Carrie Schriener, 20, Germany

Sharon Scolari, 23, Switzerland

Doreen Seidel, 33, Germany

Siti Shahkirah, 24, Malaysia

Sneha Sharma, 28, India

Bruna Tomasell, 21, Brazil

Shirley Van Der Lof, 31, Netherlands

Beitske Visser, 23, Netherlands

Fabienne Wohlwend, 21, Lichenstein

Caitlin Wood, 21, Australia

Hanna Zellers, 21, USA