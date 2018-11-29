        <
          Brendon Hartley: I have unfinished business with F1

          8:28 AM ET
          • Nate SaundersF1 Associate Editor
          Brendon Hartley insists he feels like his Formula One career has simply been "put on hold" after losing his Toro Rosso drive for 2019.

          On Monday, Toro Rosso confirmed British-Thai driver Alexander Albon, who finished third in Formula Two this year, will replace Hartley next season. Hartley's seat had been at risk for most of 2018 and he failed to do enough to convince Red Bull bosses he deserved an extension.

          It leaves Hartley without an F1 seat for next season. The Kiwi driver posted a defiant message to social media this week.

          Hartley wrote: "I left the circuit on Sunday with my head held high. I'm very proud of my story and journey so far but am left feeling I have unfinished business in F1. For the moment that has been put on hold. I've hit speed bumps before and I am a strong believer that tough situations make you stronger..."

          Honda, Toro Rosso's engine supplier, posted a thank-you message to Hartley in response to his statement.

          It is unclear what Hartley will do next. Before his F1 tenure he had enjoyed success in the World Endurance Championship with Porsche. He had signed a provisional contract to race in IndyCar for 2018 before being signed to drive for Toro Rosso ahead of the 2017 U.S. Grand Prix.

