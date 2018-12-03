        <
          Lewis Hamilton declares 'new love' for motorbikes after Jerez test

          5:13 AM ET
          • Laurence EdmondsonF1 Editor
              • Joined ESPN in 2009
              • An FIA accredited F1 journalist since 2011

          Lewis Hamilton has declared his new love for motorbike racing after completing a test day in Jerez with World Superbike riders Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark on Sunday.

          Hamilton posted a series of photos of the test on Instagram as he took to the Spanish track on a Yamaha YZF-R1. Also present was Mercedes' chief strategist James Vowels, who was pictured comparing telemetry with Hamilton, Lowes and van der Mark.

          On Monday, Hamilton posted a message underlining his love of motorbike racing, but confirmed he had no plans to switch four wheels for two on a permanent basis.

          "Good morning! Woke up feeling great today, miss riding the superbike already. FYI, I've always loved two wheels more than four. Always wanted a motorbike since I was a kid, however am super grateful my dad got me a kart. But current new love is out on track on my bike.

          "I have the highest regard and respect for those motorbike riders. It's a much different discipline, however, and requires some of the same basics such as time, patience, fearlessness, focus, agility and risk taking. All of which make a sport exciting.

          "And yes, I'd love to race bikes. But these guys are on another level so I think I'll just enjoy riding and testing the limits on track."

          Hamilton added a message to nine-time champion Valentino Rossi, requesting an invite to the Italian's Motocross ranch in Tavullia, Italy.

          "@valeyellow46, I need to come to the ranch asap," he added.

