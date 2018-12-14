Aston Martin revealed some of the information about its V12 Cosworth engine at the company's Valkyrie power-plant. (0:40)

Formula One is hoping to attract new engine manufacturers to the grid by introducing rules that require existing manufacturers to share technology with new entrants.

Editor's Picks The Valkyrie's V12 sounds like an F1 engine from the 1990s Aston Martin has released the first audio and images of the V12 engine that will power the Adrian Newey-designed Valkyrie hypercar.

The idea is essentially a compromise solution after the sport's bosses backed down on plans to overhaul Formula One's engine regulations in 2021.

At the start of 2017, the F1 committed itself to making its engines cheaper, more closely matched and louder, but initial plans to simplify the current power units were met with opposition among existing manufacturers, who were concerned it would dumb down the sport and still incur the cost of developing an all-new engine.

Instead, changes to fuel restrictions and rev limits were agreed to combat concerns about noise and power, but they will do little to lower the barrier of entry for new manufacturers. But F1 motorsport boss Ross Brawn says a compromise solution has now been found that will ensure new manufacturers can hit the ground running when they arrive in F1.

"The drawbridge has been pulled up and the existing suppliers don't want anyone else to come in," he told the official F1 website. "[But] we have found a compromise.

Daimler

"There are regulations coming out which would mean new entrants will get support from existing entrants. There will be components and technology which will have to be shared if it is requested.

"It is not quite such a radical change that we were proposing, but still quite a good step in the right direction and there are some nice changes to the way the driver has to manage the engine, which I think goes a long way in the sporting direction.

"There has been a recognition from the existing manufacturers that they can't shut the door behind them. If we start to get serious interest from another manufacturer or supplier, they have to cooperate to find ways of helping that manufacturer come into F1."

F1 is still on target to deliver a complete overhaul of the sport's aerodynamic regulations by 2021. The new rule book will be aimed at promoting overtaking and promises to deliver better looking cars to attract new fans.

However, to prevent bigger teams devoting resources to 2021 with the aim of getting a head start, Brawn said the full regulations will only be finalised one year out from the 2021 season.

"The FIA and ourselves have issued a framework of what the car could be like with tasks for each team to look at aspects of it," he said. "It's not enough for teams to go off and start designing a car, we're purposefully trying to hold back on that.

"We don't want teams with a lot of resource to gain a march on those who don't. But it's a difficult balance because there is a perfectly valid argument that the later you leave the issuing of the information, the more it suits the teams with a lot of resource.

"The teams will have about a year or so to work on the designs of these cars, I think that's the right sort of timescale. Once they've designed their 2020 cars, they need to be able to focus on 2021."