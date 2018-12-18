Jennie Gow and Jonathan Legard make their predictions for the 2019 F1 season, including Vettel vs Leclerc and Ricciardo at Renault. (2:34)

Ferrari will dedicate a special exhibition to Michael Schumacher at its museum in Maranello to celebrate the seven-time world champion's 50th birthday.

Schumacher won five of his seven titles with the Italian team between 2000 and 2004 on his way to becoming the most successful Formula One driver of all time.

Ferrari will launch an exhibition in 2019 to celebrate Michael Schumacher's time at the team. Ferrari

He will turn 50 on January 3 but has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries during a skiing accident in December 2013. The exhibition has been curated with the support of his family via the Keep Fighting Foundation -- a charity set up in Schumacher's name after his accident.

According to Ferrari's website, the 'Michael 50' exhibition will "look back over the memorable seasons that the seven-time world champion gifted to all Ferraristi, and that created a legend now bigger than ever in the hearts of all fans".

Doors will open to the public on January 3 to mark Schumacher's birthday.