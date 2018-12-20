McLaren launches Senna edition P1 car

ESPN's F1 team pick their most memorable race of the 2018 Formula One season. (2:39)

McLaren has revealed a special edition P1 GTR which pays homage to Ayrton Senna, 30 years on from the Brazilian's first Formula One world championship title.

Designed by McLaren Special Operations, the bespoke division of McLaren Automotive, the hypercar features the famous red and white colours associated with Senna's stint with the Formula One team. The paint job took over 800 hours to complete.

Senna won his first championship in 1988 with the MP4/4, widely regarded as one of the greatest F1 cars ever built, and added two more with McLaren in 1990 and 1991.

The side of the car also features Senna's logo, the Brazilian flag and the bar code associated with the Marlboro sponsorship the car carried at that time. The number '12' Senna's car carried in 1988 is also displayed on the front.

An inscription on the inside of one of the doors carries a Senna quote: "I am not designed to finish 2nd or 3rd... I am designed to win".

McLaren says the work that has gone in to the special edition has resulted "in a car worthy of Senna himself". Senna, who was killed in a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, is considered by many to be the best driver in the sport's history.

The car was commissioned by a McLaren collector and completed over a period of three years for an undisclosed fee. It has been christened 'Beco' by the owner, after the nickname Senna was given by his parents. MSO has also commissioned a bespoke crash helmet for the owner which will complement the livery of the car.

Aerodynamic modifications, including a redesigned Gurney flap at the back of the car, will increase the downforce from a peak of 600kg in race mode to roughly 800kg.

McLaren's most recent hypercar is called the McLaren Senna and was officially launched earlier this year, marking the same anniversary as this special edition P1 GTR.