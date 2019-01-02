LONDON -- The family of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher have assured fans the Ferrari great is being well cared for as they prepare to celebrate his 50th birthday.

Schumacher, who retired from racing in 2012, has not been seen in public since he suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident five years ago.

The German, who is being cared for at home in Switzerland, turns 50 on Thursday and his family have released a rare public update on his condition and treatment.

Editor's Picks The storylines likely to dominate F1 in 2019 A look at the most compelling narratives likely to dominate the new year of Formula One, including Ferrari's brewing intra-team battle and Red Bull's hopes of becoming title contenders with Honda.

"You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him," the family said in a statement on Schumacher's official Facebook page.

"Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in private," it added.

The family also revealed an official Michael Schumacher app will be released on Thursday to enable fans to review all his career successes.

The Keep Fighting Foundation has also created a virtual museum.

"The app is another milestone in our effort to do justice to him and you, his fans, by celebrating his accomplishments," the family said.

"Michael can be proud of what he has achieved, and so are we... we want to remember and celebrate his victories, his records and his jubilation."

Schumacher won his first two titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995 before securing five in a row with Ferrari between 2000-2004.

He remains the sport's most successful driver, with a record 91 Grand Prix wins.

Britain's Lewis Hamilton, now a five-times world champion with 73 wins, has already claimed several of the German's records and could ultimately match his title tally if he continues his current rate of success.