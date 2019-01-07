Key dates on the 2019 Formula One calendar

A run down of the key dates for any Formula One fan ahead of 2019 with a calendar of events which stretches from February all the way through to December.
Car launches
This will be updated as dates are confirmed by the grid's 10 teams. Some may choose to roll out their new cars on the morning of the opening pre-season test in Barcelona.
Feburary 12 - Renault
Feburary 13 - Force India/Racing Point (official name to be confirmed ahead of season)
February 14 - McLaren
February 15 - Ferrari
Pre-season testing
Held at the Circuit de Catalunya, on the outskirts of Barcelona.
February 18 - 21 - First test
February 26 - March 1 - Second test
Race calendar
March 17 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne
March 31 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Sakhir
April 14 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai
April 28 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku
May 12 - Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona
May 26 - Monaco Grand Prix - Monaco
June 9 - Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal
June 23 - French Grand Prix - Le Castellet
June 30 - Austrian Grand Prix - Spielberg
July 14 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone
July 28 - German Grand Prix - Hockenheim
August 4 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest
September 1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps
September 8 - Italian Grand Prix - Monza
September 22 - Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore
September 29 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi
October 13 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka
October 27 - Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City
November 3 - U.S. Grand Prix - Austin
November 17 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Sao Paulo
December 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Island