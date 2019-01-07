        <
        >

          Key dates on the 2019 Formula One calendar

          11:00 AM ET

            A run down of the key dates for any Formula One fan ahead of 2019 with a calendar of events which stretches from February all the way through to December.

            Car launches

            This will be updated as dates are confirmed by the grid's 10 teams. Some may choose to roll out their new cars on the morning of the opening pre-season test in Barcelona.

            Feburary 12 - Renault
            Feburary 13 - Force India/Racing Point (official name to be confirmed ahead of season)
            February 14 - McLaren
            February 15 - Ferrari

            Pre-season testing

            Held at the Circuit de Catalunya, on the outskirts of Barcelona.

            February 18 - 21 - First test

            February 26 - March 1 - Second test

            Race calendar

            March 17 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne

            March 31 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Sakhir

            April 14 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai

            April 28 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku

            May 12 - Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona

            May 26 - Monaco Grand Prix - Monaco

            June 9 - Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal

            June 23 - French Grand Prix - Le Castellet

            June 30 - Austrian Grand Prix - Spielberg

            July 14 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone

            July 28 - German Grand Prix - Hockenheim

            August 4 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest

            September 1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps

            September 8 - Italian Grand Prix - Monza

            September 22 - Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore

            September 29 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi

            October 13 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka

            October 27 - Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

            November 3 - U.S. Grand Prix - Austin

            November 17 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

            December 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Island

            ABOUT COOKIES

            To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

            More Info Here Cookie Choices