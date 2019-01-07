Key dates on the 2019 Formula One calendar

A run down of the key dates for any Formula One fan ahead of 2019 with a calendar of events which stretches from February all the way through to December.

Car launches

This will be updated as dates are confirmed by the grid's 10 teams. Some may choose to roll out their new cars on the morning of the opening pre-season test in Barcelona.

Feburary 12 - Renault

Feburary 13 - Force India/Racing Point (official name to be confirmed ahead of season)

February 14 - McLaren

February 15 - Ferrari

Pre-season testing

Held at the Circuit de Catalunya, on the outskirts of Barcelona.

February 18 - 21 - First test

February 26 - March 1 - Second test

Race calendar

March 17 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne

March 31 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Sakhir

April 14 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai

April 28 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku

May 12 - Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona

May 26 - Monaco Grand Prix - Monaco

June 9 - Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal

June 23 - French Grand Prix - Le Castellet

June 30 - Austrian Grand Prix - Spielberg

July 14 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone

July 28 - German Grand Prix - Hockenheim

August 4 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest

September 1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps

September 8 - Italian Grand Prix - Monza

September 22 - Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore

September 29 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi

October 13 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka

October 27 - Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

November 3 - U.S. Grand Prix - Austin

November 17 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

December 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Island