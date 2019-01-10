McLaren restructure continues with new managing director

McLaren has appointed the man who helped guide Porsche to multiple World Endurance Championship titles and Le Mans victories, Andreas Seidl, as managing director.

Seidl will take responsibility of all aspects of its Formula One operation, reporting to McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. The team says the German's appointment is part of its "long-term strategy to return" to success in the championship it has floundered in since 2013.

Brown has undertaken a major restructure of the team, with racing director Eric Boullier leaving last year as well as tech chief Tim Goss and engineering director Matt Morris. Former Indy 500 winner Gil de Ferran was installed as sporting director following Boullier's departure but his appointment never seemed to be a long-term solution to the team's problems.

The announcement does not make clear exactly when Seidl will join, saying only it will happen "during 2019". McLaren is also yet to confirm the start date of new technical chief James Key, who was signed from Toro Rosso last year -- Red Bull was reluctant to release him from his contract early.

McLaren's changes have been prompted by its dismal 2018 campaign. The team came into the season promising a return to the front end of the grid after ditching Honda and switching to Renault, but after an encouraging start its results dropped off. The team finished sixth in the championship.

It hopes to use Seidl's experience to help revive its fortunes. He worked in F1 with BMW Sauber until 2009 before moving to WEC with Porsche. With the German manufactuter he oversaw its success in that series between 2015 and 2017.

Speaking of the Seidl appointment, Brown said: "We're delighted that Andreas is joining McLaren to lead our F1 technical and operational programme. This is a significant appointment for us on two fronts.

"First, it is another important step in our F1 performance recovery plan and long-term commitment to F1. Second, concentrated senior leadership on our F1 programme is an integral part of the long-term strategy of McLaren Racing to expand into other forms of global motorsport over time.

"Andreas is a highly capable leader with a track record of success in everything he has been involved with, and I look forward to working with him."