Haas has revealed the new colour scheme it will carry for the 2019 Formula One season.

On Thursday the American team took the covers off a show car to reveal the new look, having already teased the design earlier in the week on social media. Haas has carried some form of red, grey and black livery -- the colours of Gene Haas' company, Haas Automation -- since it joined F1 in 2016.

Last year, it confirmed a new title sponsorship deal with British energy drinks company Rich Energy and has adopted the company's black and gold look for the new year.

Haas finished fifth in 2018, the best finish of its time on the grid, and is hoping to continue to be a competitive player in the midfield pack this year.