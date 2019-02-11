Introducing the new-look Williams

Williams has revealed the new look it will take into the 2019 season after replacing its Martini title sponsorship with telecommunications company ROKiT over the winter.

The announcement was made at an event at the team's headquarters on Monday, where a 2018 car was painted in the team's new colours. The famous British team endured the worst season in its history last year, finishing bottom of the championship, and the 2018 campaign also saw the end of its partnership with iconic drinks brand Martini, which had been a title sponsor since the start of the 2014 season.

ROKiT, which specialises in mobile phone and Wi-Fi technology, is due to launch in the U.S.A. and U.K. in March this year and has signed a "multi-year" deal with Williams in the hope its affiliation with the F1 team will boost awareness of its products. The company itself has no previous link to F1, but one of its co-founders, Jonathan Kendrick, worked as a Goodyear tyre technician on the Williams of Alan Jones at the 1978 Argentine Grand Prix in Buenos Aires. It is also a sponsor of NBA team the Houston Rockets.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams welcomed the new sponsor to the team.

"We are delighted to welcome ROKiT to our team as our title partner for the 2019 season and beyond," she said. "We share many similar values and aspirations with ROKiT; primarily putting engineering and innovation at the core of everything we do in our pursuit to be the best -- the perfect platform from which to start a partnership.

"ROKiT is on an exciting journey in their world of telecommunications, as we are at Williams as we build the team for a successful future. Taking that path together will make us both stronger in our endeavours and so I can't wait to get started."

Kendrick, who is the Chairman of ROK Brands, added: "With ROKiT launching in 2019 we wanted a global platform that would help us tell our story of innovation. Williams Racing is the perfect partner. With them we can bring F1 to audiences in new and pioneering ways. Through our glasses-free 3D technology and our Wi-Fi capabilities, we aim to make Formula One even more accessible for all. Williams Racing exists purely to race in the top echelon of motor racing and we see the exciting partnership of ROKiT Williams Racing as the beginning of an ambitious and exciting road back to the podium."

Williams will contest 2019 with an all-new driver line-up, with the returning Robert Kubica lining up with Formula 2 champion and Mercedes junior George Russell.