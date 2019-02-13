Force India's life as Racing Point begins with launch of 2019 car

Racing Point has launched its first car since officially changing the name of its team from Force India.

Last year Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll led a consortium to save Force India from administration. Stroll's son Lance has joined for 2019 from Williams and will partner Sergio Perez, who has been at the Silverstone-based team since 2014.

The team unveiled its 2019 car at a launch event in Canada on Wednesday, following the launches of Mercedes and Red Bull the same day. It features a small change to Force India's 2018 livery, with more blue around the engine cover at the back -- the colours of new title sponsor Sport Pesa.

Racing Point finished seventh in the championship last season, but the team was effectively rebooted after the Stroll purchase and started from zero points at the Belgian Grand Prix. Although it continued officially as 'Racing Point Force India' for the second half of the year, the complete name change was confirmed when the FIA released an entry list for the upcoming season.