Check out all the new Formula One cars from all the teams as they prepare for the new season ahead. (1:24)

With Red Bull and Alfa Romeo launching their 2019 liveries on the morning of winter testing, we now know what this year's grid will look like colour-wise. Ferrari has joined Red Bull in introducing a new matte finish, while Haas and Williams both opted for a radical new look thanks to the arrival of new title sponsors.

But which one is your favourite? Vote below.