It's the penultimate day of track action at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya. After an impressive start to testing, Ferrari has faltered this week, with setbacks encountered on each of the last two days. Can it recover on Thursday?

The Italian team had Mercedes rattled in week one -- read why its headline times caught the world champion's attention here. After the opening test we also ranked the 10 teams in order of where we think they sit after 50 percent of pre-season.