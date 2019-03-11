Formula One will award a point to the driver who sets the fastest race lap, starting from this weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, providing he finishes in the top 10.

The governing FIA said on Monday that the Formula One Strategy Group and F1 Commission had given unanimous approval in an e-vote.

The measure had already been approved by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council on March 7.

The team whose car sets the fastest lap will also gain an extra point for the constructors' championship.