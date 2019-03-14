Ferrari's fans are some of the most passionate in motorsport and head into 2019 hoping for their first Drivers' Championship since 2007. (2:30)

Why Ferrari is more than just a car for the Tifosi (2:30)

Sebastian Vettel has named his new Ferrari F1 car Lina ahead of the 2019 season.

Since making his debut in 2008, Vettel has given each of his F1 cars a girl's name and, despite moving from Toro Rosso to Red Bull to Ferrari, has continued the tradition. The name is usually decided between Vettel and his mechanics ahead of the first race and stays with the car throughout the year. The only exceptions were the B-spec cars Red Bull introduced during the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Below is a list of Vettel's car names through the years:

2018: Ferrari SF71H | Loria

2017: Ferrari SF70H | Gina

2016: Ferrari SF16H | Margherita

2015: Ferrari SF15T | Eva

2014: Red Bull RB10 | Suzie

2013: Red Bull RB9 | Hungry Heidi

2012: Red Bull RB8 | Abbey

2011: Red Bull RB7 | Kinky Kylie

2010: Red Bull RB6 | Luscious Liz, Randy Mandy

2009: Red Bull RB5 | Kate, Kate's Dirty Sister

2008: Toro Rosso STR3 | Julie

Lina appeared to be very quick during pre-season testing in Barcelona, with Vettel setting the fastest time by 0.003s from reigning champion Lewis Hamilton. However, the first big test will come at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix as Vettel attempts to mount his first successful title campaign since 2013.

"The atmosphere is good, the spirit is right inside the team and we try to carry that into the season," Vettel said on Thursday. "In terms of expectations, I think it's normal when you finish second the year before that the way people look at it is that it's a disaster because you finished second so in that way finishing second, third, or fourth is all the same disaster.

"The winner takes it all. So in that case, Lewis has been in that position in the last years and we try to turn it around."

ESPN will show live coverage of the 2019 Formula One season in the United States this year.

The schedules for the upcoming races are listed below (all times Eastern):

Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Thursday, March 14, 8:55 PM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, March 15, 12:55 AM - ESPNEWS

Practice 3 - Friday, March 15, 10:55 PM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, March 16, 1:55 AM - ESPN2

Qualifying (re-air) Saturday, March 16, 7:00 - ESPN2

On The Grid - Sunday, March 17, 12:30 AM - ESPN

Race - Sunday, March 17, 1:00 AM - ESPN

Race (re-air) - Sunday, March 17, 6:30 AM - ESPN2