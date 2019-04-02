MANAMA, Bahrain -- Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, made his Formula One debut on Tuesday at the wheel of this year's Ferrari.

Schumacher, who currently races in Formula 2, is due to take part in both days of this week's test, driving for Ferrari on Tuesday and Alfa Romeo on Wednesday.

For a generation of F1 fans, the Schumacher name is synonymous with the success of Ferrari following a series of five world titles for Schumacher's father between 2000 and 2004. Mick Schumacher joined Ferrari as part of its young driver academy over the winter, following the same route current Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took into the sport in recent years.

Mick Schumacher made his debut with Ferrari during testing in Bahrain on Tuesday. Lars Baron/Getty Images

Schumacher won the F3 title last year after a turnaround in form midway through the season. His first F2 race at the weekend in Bahrain was solid if not spectacular, finishing eighth in the feature race and sixth in the sprint race after starting on a reverse grid pole position. A move up to F1 in the future will likely depend on how he performs in the feeder series over the rest of the year.