Formula One has announced a new collaboration with the content studio owned by Hollywood A-lister Will Smith.

The deal, which will start in 2020, will see Smith's Westbrook Studios and Apollo World Touring put A-list celebrities through various pre-filmed stunts and challenges at race weekends. From F1's perspective, the idea is to promote the sport to a wider audience by leaning on the mass appeal of celebrities.

Formula One's commercial boss Sean Bratches said: "As we continue to build F1's entertainment and content offering, partnering with Will and Westbrook and the team at Apollo is an amazing opportunity to attract even more star power to F1 and the Grands Prix around the world, engaging with an even wider audience."

Smith attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year and created content with five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, including an episode of 'Will Smith's The Bucket List' in which Smith drove on-track against his son, Trey, in Mercedes road cars.

"I've always been a massive fan of the Formula 1 world and fell even more in love with the sport at last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix," said Smith.

"F1's commitment to creating engaging and inspiring content for its fans mirrors our mission at Westbrook Studios. The synergy of our storytelling is undeniable, and I'm excited for fans to join us on this wild ride."