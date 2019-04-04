It might be a while until we next see Daniel Ricciardo's shoey -- in Formula One, that is, with one of his fellow countrymen planning his own if he wins one of cricket's premier tournaments this summer.

Australian cricket Andrew Tye has vowed to do the celebration if his team, Kings XI Punjab, win the Indian Premier League tournament this year. Ricciardo has made a podium ritual out of the shoey, which involves taking off his race shoe, filling it with champagne and drinking it. It has usually followed race wins and the Australian driver has made actors Gerard Butler and Patrick Stewart partake in their own with him on previous occasions.

The celebrations has its origins in Australia and has been trademarked by a group of sufers called The Mad Hueys. Tye wants to get in on the act.

"I'll probably look into it at some point," Tye told KXIP.in. "Maybe if we win the IPL this year..."

Tye has taken a close interest in Ricciardo's racing exploits and has been impressed with what he has achieved so far, even if he has only met him once.

"Some of the overtaking moves Ricciardo has done have been just incredible. I briefly met him once but it was more of a fan moment asking for a selfie so that was it. I haven't had a proper chance to meet him.

"All the best to him this year in the new team. It's going to be hard but I just hope he keep fighting and keeps the Honey Badger ruling supreme!"

By his own admission, Ricciardo's next chance to do a shoey might be a long way off. He made the shock decision to leave Red Bull for Renault this year, joining a long-term project that hopes to be challenging for podiums and victories next year before turning its attention to a championship in 2021.