Hamilton pays tribute to NBA's Dwyane Wade

Take a look at where Valtteri Bottas was able to get the edge over Sebastian Vettel to take pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix. (2:35)

Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to NBA legend Dwyane Wade, citing the retiring star as an inspiration for his own career.

Wade has called time on a 16-year career, which was predominantly spent with the Miami Heat and included three championships. His decision has prompted a wave of tributes across the sporting world.

Hamilton, who this year is looking to win his sixth Formula One world championship, added one of his own to Instagram on Saturday. The British driver posted a picture of himself with Wade on a jet ski, joking that the NBA star had been nervous about the situation in which he found himself.

Part of the post reads: "Thought I'd post this pic of us tearing it up on the jet ski, me in my zone and you petrified thinking your career was over on the back."

Hamilton added that he has been inspired by Wade's "greatness" and "humble attitude."

Hamilton is the most successful active F1 driver and is closing in on the two most significant records in F1, both of which are currently held by Michael Schumacher. In his own career, Schumacher won 91 races and seven world championships; ahead of this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, Hamilton has 74 wins and five world titles. He already owns the record for the most pole positions in F1 history.