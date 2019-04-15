Williams driver Robert Kubica had another weekend to forget at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Kubica's race in Shanghai started in bizarre circumstances, with the Polish driver spinning on the formation lap before the start of the race -- something Red Bull's Max Verstappen also did. Kubica was starting 18th and only had to reclaim one position before the cars took up their positions on the grid, which he did, meaning he started as normal.

Williams is a long way off the pace and Kubica in particular has been struggling for form. A quote in the team's post-race press release summed up how he felt about the most recent race.

"There was not a lot to say today to be honest," Kubica said. "The most exciting moment of the race for me was when I spun on the formation lap."

Robert Kubica has struggled since making his F1 comeback with Williams. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Kubica has been a long way off the pace of rookie teammate George Russell in the opening three races and has finished at least two laps behind the leader at each. Before this season he had not raced in F1 since the 2010 season, with his career from that point hampered by life-threatening injuries he sustained in a rallying crash at the start of 2011.

"I think that for whatever reason since I drove the new generation cars I had to work on my single-lap pace, but on the long runs I was always very good, and here since I drove this car - my first long run was in Australia - but the pace is nowhere and the feeling is much worse than I ever had on long runs.

"I have no grip. I think I managed to do something in qualy because the grip delivered by the tyres is much higher, but I cannot do the things that the guys in front are doing, or even George, so it's very strange.

He added: "I really tried everything but when you have no grip, there's no magic in this sport."