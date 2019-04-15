Formula One has offered a glimpse of what Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen might look like in the Game of Thrones universe ahead of the popular TV show's finale.

The first episode of GoT's eighth and final season aired in the U.S. on Sunday amid a huge wave of excitement among its fans. F1's social media team couldn't resist the opportunity to join the party.

Of course, the most natural F1 character who would fit into the world of GoT -- based on George R.R. Martin's book series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' -- is 2007 world champion Raikkonen, affectionately known as the Iceman since the early days of his career. His nickname came from the cool demeanour he displays in and out of the cockpit.

On Sunday, F1 tweeted a picture of Raikkonen as the Night King, the leader of the White Walkers who live in the icy world beyond the wall. We can safely assume that the similarities between the two end with the ice, however, and that Raikkonen's intentions aren't quite the same.

The final series of GoT will revolve around the series' famous Iron Throne and who ends up controlling the fictional realm of Westeros.

In a post to Instagram on Sunday, F1 adapted two of the series' most iconic quotes -- "winter is coming" and "when you play the game of thrones, you either win or you die" -- and portrayed reigning champion Hamilton sitting on the spikey throne, seated beneath Mercedes' Three-Pointed Star instead of a coat of arms, while holding a chequered flag (instead of a sword) and surrounded by a stack of tyres.

F1's game of thrones won't end as soon as the eighth season of the TV show, with the 2019 campaign set to run until the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 1. Hamilton currently leads the race for it, having overtaken Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas at the Chinese Grand Prix with his second victory of the season.