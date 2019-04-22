Formula One's inaugural esports champion Brendon Leigh crashed during his on-track racing debut at the weekend.

Leigh, 19, has won both esports championships held by F1, in 2017 during its first championship and in 2018 as part of the Mercedes team he still belongs to. He became something of a viral sensation during the first final for wagging his finger tauntingly at a rival driver.

Leigh was competing in BRSCC National Formula Ford 1600 at British circuit Snetterton, his first taste of competitive single-seaters. The Englishman had three days of testing ahead of the weekend.

After finishing fourth in the opening race on Saturday, Leigh endured a nightmare Sunday, crashing into the barriers early on in race two, before car trouble forced him to retire from race three.

Leigh will race again in the series at its Oulton Park meeting on May 11.