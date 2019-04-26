        <
        >

          Azerbaijan GP first practice cancelled after loose drain cover destroys Williams car

          Azerbaijan first practice canceled after loose drain. Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images
          5:58 AM ET
          • Nate SaundersF1 Associate Editor
            Close
              • Previously worked in rugby union and British Superbikes
              • History graduate from Reading University
              • Joined ESPNF1 in February 2014
            Follow on Twitter

          BAKU, Azerbaijan -- The first practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was cut short in rather farcical circumstances on Friday after George Russell's Williams was damaged by a loose drain cover.

          Bits of the Williams' floor were torn apart as it went over the cover, before the recovery vehicle hit a bridge over the circuit while taking the car back to the pit-lane. With safety checks needed to be carried out across the entire circuit the session was soon cancelled altogether.

          There is a second practice session due to take place later in the afternoon, but that will be subject to the outcome of those checks.

          After the recovery vehicle struck the bridge, the world feed showed several Williams mechanics shaking their heads in the pit-lane. It also showed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and the team's advisor Helmut Marko laughing at the images.

          When the car was eventually recovered to the pit-lane and was lowered back to the race track, there was extensive damage to the floor of the car.

          More to follow...

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices