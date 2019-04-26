BAKU, Azerbaijan -- The first practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was cut short in rather farcical circumstances on Friday after George Russell's Williams was damaged by a loose drain cover.

Bits of the Williams' floor were torn apart as it went over the cover, before the recovery vehicle hit a bridge over the circuit while taking the car back to the pit-lane. With safety checks needed to be carried out across the entire circuit the session was soon cancelled altogether.

There is a second practice session due to take place later in the afternoon, but that will be subject to the outcome of those checks.

After the recovery vehicle struck the bridge, the world feed showed several Williams mechanics shaking their heads in the pit-lane. It also showed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and the team's advisor Helmut Marko laughing at the images.

When the car was eventually recovered to the pit-lane and was lowered back to the race track, there was extensive damage to the floor of the car.

More to follow...