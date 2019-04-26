Ferrari fastest but teams still face the unknown after chaotic Friday in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan -- Friday practice in Baku was a stop/start affair after one session was called off early due to a loose drain cover and another was interrupted by two red flags. From the outside, it's easy to judge as drivers slither off the circuit left, right and centre, but listening to Lewis Hamilton's description of the opening sector of the lap, it is easy to understand how so many mistakes can creep in at a circuit like Baku.

"I don't know if people watching fully understand the speeds we are going through a lot of these corners," Hamilton said after the session. "Turn 1 is so bumpy coming into the corner that you can't even see the 100 metre sign, the vibrations are so high, so you are braking on your peripherals and your instinct.

"The speed when you judge how quick you are going and whether you can make the corner, the balance there is very, very tough and if you look at places like Turn 3, if you commit and it doesn't go so well, you are in the wall. It's much higher speed than it is in Monaco where it might look similar."

Regardless of the challenges of the 6km circuit, things got off to a bad start when, after 13 minutes of the opening practice session, a drain cover came loose and ripped the floor of George Russell's Williams to pieces. Such are the aerodynamic forces acting on -- and underneath -- an F1 car that the drain cover was literally sucked from its mountings by the low air pressure generated by the floor of the car.

At 320km/h, the suction generated by the front wing has the ability to lift an object of over 110kg and at the front of the floor the suction generated by the underneath of the car could lift an object as heavy as 200kg. An inspection of the aftermath revealed that the underside mounting of the drain cover had corroded, and as a result the heavy metal disk came loose as Charles Leclerc passed over it and fully displaced as Russell followed him.

Azerbaijan first practice canceled after loose drain. Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images

The drain covers had been checked prior to the session, and the first Formula 2 practice session took place without incident, but short of lifting every drain cover up and remounting it, there was no way of checking whether drain cover would withstand the extreme forces of an F1 car. The result was a cracked chassis for Williams and a cancelled session for everyone else as circuit workers set about making further checks on the 300-plus drain covers dotted around the track.

"Surprisingly it didn't hurt at all going over that," Russell said afterwards. "It set the fire extinguisher off in the car, and that was so cold I thought something was burning!

"I was lucky. If the impact was 10 or 15 millimetres higher it's going straight into where I'm sat, so it could have been much worse, but a shame for all the guys.

"You've got your full programme, plans for the weekend and it all gets thrown down the drain, literally."

Deputy team principal Claire Williams was clearly upset about the situation, but following an explanation from race director Michael Masi accepted that such things can happen on street circuits.

"My reaction is probably not a surprising one, I'm pretty annoyed," she said. "However, we have had it explained to us, the circumstances around the manhole and what's happened. I don't necessarily believe it's probably anybody's fault, but still it's pretty disappointing for us. It just seems like it's one thing after another for our team at the moment. However, it's happened, we've got to repair the damage.

"Our chassis is cracked so we have got to revert to chassis three, the floor is a write-off, and we've got some other small bits of damage around the car. The guys are obviously working pretty hard to make sure that we deploy chassis three; we clearly won't get out for second practice and George will just have to get all his learnings in tomorrow."

Short-run pace