          Lewis Hamilton leads tributes to Ayrton Senna

          25 years later: Ayrton Senna's legacy lives on (1:19)

          Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton reflect on why Ayrton Senna made such a big impact on the world of racing. (1:19)

          10:20 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton has led the tributes to Ayrton Senna 25 years after the Brazilian driver's death.

          Senna, regarded by many to be the greatest driver in Formula One history, was killed in an accident at the Italian circuit Imola, host of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. It was a tragic weekend that included the death of Roland Ratzenberger the day before in a crash during qualifying.

          Senna won three world championships and was at the peak of his career when the accident happened, having finally secured a move to the dominant Williams team after years at McLaren. His death sent shockwaves through the racing world.

          Of the current drivers, Hamilton, who has won five titles in his career, is often compared to his boyhood hero. He was one of many people to tweet a tribute to the Brazilian legend on Wednesday.

          Tributes were also paid to Ratzenberger on Tuesday.

