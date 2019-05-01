Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton has led the tributes to Ayrton Senna 25 years after the Brazilian driver's death.

Senna, regarded by many to be the greatest driver in Formula One history, was killed in an accident at the Italian circuit Imola, host of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. It was a tragic weekend that included the death of Roland Ratzenberger the day before in a crash during qualifying.

Senna won three world championships and was at the peak of his career when the accident happened, having finally secured a move to the dominant Williams team after years at McLaren. His death sent shockwaves through the racing world.

Of the current drivers, Hamilton, who has won five titles in his career, is often compared to his boyhood hero. He was one of many people to tweet a tribute to the Brazilian legend on Wednesday.

I remember sitting next to my Dad and watching you on the TV from the age 4 or 5. Ayrton, the way you raced captivated me from the beginning and drew me closer to this sport. You are a pure, out-and-out racer, a true master, a hero. You will live on for eternity 📷 @MSI_Images pic.twitter.com/QXhYJUtJBl — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 1, 2019

Racer. Hero. Legend.



Twenty-five years on, we remember Ayrton Senna, an icon of our sport pic.twitter.com/L8PgUNt18M — Formula 1 (@F1) May 1, 2019

Reflecting on the life of a racing legend as we commemorate 25 years since we lost our friend and colleague, Ayrton Senna. #SempreSenna 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/KRo7d5sGcp — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 1, 2019

🇧🇷 🗣 @Charles_Leclerc "My father was a fan of Ayrton Senna and growing up, he became my hero too."#essereFerrari 🔴 #SennaSempre pic.twitter.com/fnEEajgPou — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 1, 2019

A kind, generous and beloved soul.



Whether you've worked directly with him, grown up following him or know him from the pages of history - you know he not only touched this sport, but the world.



We remember Ayrton today, 25 years on. #SennaSempre pic.twitter.com/ynSjD3WMXm — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) May 1, 2019

Privileged to call Ayrton a teammate. Racing gives us a lot but often takes away too early #SennaSempre #ProudToBeMcLaren



1993 Japanese GP press conference video: https://t.co/MPsWiW7Dg3 pic.twitter.com/c75mKrEUu0 — Mika Häkkinen (@F1MikaHakkinen) May 1, 2019

25 anos que passaram voando! Obrigado por deixar tantas boas memórias, lições e ainda viver nos nossos corações! 25 years went by flying! Thank you for leaving so many amazing memories, lessons and still being very much alive in our hearts! #SennaDay #SennaSempre #simplythebest pic.twitter.com/XN2tyj9rsP — Bruno Senna (@BSenna) May 1, 2019

My thoughts are with Ayrton today, and of course Roland who we lost on the same weekend.



© John Townsend/@GrandPrixImages pic.twitter.com/OMIlMlZp6O — Nigel Mansell CBE (@nigelmansell) May 1, 2019

Tributes were also paid to Ratzenberger on Tuesday.

25 years on... Today we remember Roland Ratzenberger.



Rest in peace, Roland. pic.twitter.com/h1qQ6xEfqH — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 30, 2019

Tribute to Roland Ratzenberger, young @F1 hope, tragically passed away on 30th April 1994 in Imola. We remember him #F1 pic.twitter.com/Uuy27iRW2f — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) April 30, 2019