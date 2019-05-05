Alonso inches closer to WEC title, turns focus to Indy 500

Fernando Alonso said it was 'good to be back' at Indianapolis ahead of his Triple Crown attempt at next month's Indy 500 race. (0:44)

Fernando Alonso has moved a step closer to winning the World Endurance Championship title after victory at a snow-affected Spa-Francorchamps with Toyota.

The Spaniard and his teammates, Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi, claimed victory at what is the penultimate race of the WEC 2018-19 super-season. The trio claimed the Le Mans 24 Hours last year and can claim the overall title at that prestigious event, which rounds off the campaign.

With a 31-point lead, Alonso, Buemi and Nakajima's No.8 car just needs to finish seventh or higher for the drivers' championship. Given the dominance of the Toyota team only a reliability issue would thwart that. The Japanese manufacturer has now claimed the constructors championship.

Le Mans will be the final race of Alonso's stint with Toyota. The team has already confirmed he will be replaced by former Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley next season.

The Spaniard will now turn his attentions to the Indy 500 at the end of May. If he wins that, it will form the final piece of his Triple Crown, which includes Le Mans and the Monaco Grand Prix.