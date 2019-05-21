Motorsport figures pay tribute to Niki Lauda

The world of motorsport has paid tribute to Niki Lauda following the news of his death on Monday night.

The three-time world champion was an inspirational figure in the sport and had ties with a large number of teams and drivers.

He won two titles with Ferrari in 1975 and 1977 before returning from retirement to win a third with McLaren in 1984. He went on to become chairman of the Mercedes Formula One team, and his business partner and close friend Toto Wolff was among those who paid tribute to Lauda on Tuesday morning

Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal

"First of all, on behalf of the team and all at Mercedes, I wish to send our deepest condolences to Birgit, Niki's children, his family and close friends.

"Niki will always remain one of the greatest legends of our sport -- he combined heroism, humanity and honesty inside and outside the cockpit. His passing leaves a void in Formula One. We haven't just lost a hero who staged the most remarkable comeback ever seen, but also a man who brought precious clarity and candour to modern Formula One. He will be greatly missed as our voice of common sense.

"Our Mercedes team has also lost a guiding light. As a team-mate over the past six and a half years, Niki was always brutally honest -- and utterly loyal. It was a privilege to count him among our team and moving to witness just how much it meant to him to be part of the team's success. Whenever he walked the floor in Brackley and Brixworth, or delivered one of his famous motivational speeches, he brought an energy that nobody else could replicate.

"Niki, you are quite simple irreplaceable, there will never be another like you. "It was our honour to call you our chairman -- and my privilege to call you my friend."

Ferrari

Everyone at Ferrari is deeply saddened at the news of the death of our dear friend Niki Lauda. He won two of his three world championships with us and will always be in our hearts and in those of all Ferrari fans. Our sincere condolences go to all his family and friends.#CiaoNiki pic.twitter.com/mbzZBNZiRZ — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 21, 2019

McLaren

All at McLaren are deeply saddened to learn that our friend, colleague and 1984 Formula 1 World Champion, Niki Lauda, has passed away. Niki will forever be in our hearts and enshrined in our history. #RIPNiki pic.twitter.com/Ndd9ZEfm6B — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 21, 2019

Chase Carey, Formula One CEO

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of Niki Lauda. Formula One has lost not only one of the truly great exponents of the sport but also one of its heroes. His love of racing and the courage he demonstrated were simply extraordinary and he inspired so many fans. His passing is a great loss for the entire Formula One family and motorsport as a whole. All our thoughts go out to his family."

Jean Todt, FIA president

Niki Lauda was a hero of motor sport, who inspired me in my youth. He is a milestone in the history of @F1 . All my thoughts go out to his family, friends and @MercedesAMGF1 team.#NikiLauda #F1 pic.twitter.com/aAoIVwexZU — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) May 21, 2019

Dieter Zetsche, Daimler CEO

"The motorsports world has lost its greatest fighter. The Mercedes-family has lost an amazing mentor. And I have lost a true friend. Thanks Niki!"

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes driver

Nico Rosberg, 2016 champion and former Mercedes driver

"Dear Niki. Thank you for everything that you did to me. I learned so much from you. Your passion, your fighting spirit, to never give up, your belief that you always meet twice in life, and ever your patience with us youngsters. Myself and all of your 100 million fans around the world whom you also so strongly inspired to never give up in the hardest of times are thinking of you and your family and wish that you Rest in Peace."

Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal

George Russell, Williams driver

Niki, you were a true legend and a wonderful man!



May you rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JiPFnhUKBN — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) May 21, 2019

Esteban Ocon, Mercedes reserve driver

Rest In Peace Niki we will all miss you legend 🙏!

All my thoughts to his family... pic.twitter.com/Cd6gdPUx9y — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) May 21, 2019

Martin Brundle, F1 driver and commentator

Oh no. The man himself is no longer with us 😢. A great human being, determined, relentless, talented, passionate, forthright, honest, humble, and great company. Living on borrowed time since his awful crash in 1976, he certainly made the absolute most of that gift. RIP Niki https://t.co/WRSsBL3TUV — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) May 21, 2019

Fernando Alonso, two-time champion

Shocking and sad news this morning. RIP Niki 😔 pic.twitter.com/2bnNdgKzMs — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) May 21, 2019

Jenson Button, 2009 world champion

Max Verstappen, Red Bull driver

Shocked by the loss of Niki Lauda. He was a true legend in our sport and someone I had great respect for. May he rest in peace #RIPNiki pic.twitter.com/NCCduqNQuU — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) May 21, 2019

Carlos Sainz, McLaren driver

Very saddened to hear that Niki Lauda has passed away. One of the last proper heroes of our sport, a true gentleman, and a great human. RIP // Muy triste por el fallecimiento de Niki Lauda. Uno de los auténticos héroes de nuestro deporte, todo un señor y una gran persona. DEP pic.twitter.com/GZjI6yG5A8 — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) May 21, 2019

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari driver

Very sad day.

Rest in peace Legend. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/aN5w32MAe5 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 21, 2019

Damon Hill, 1996 world champion