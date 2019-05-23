Mercedes and Ferrari were among those that paid tribute to the late Niki Lauda whilst fans held a banner that read his name. (1:33)

The Formula One paddock is a busy place that hosts a lot of serious business over a race weekend, but this blog will aim to bring you some of the more colourful moments from the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Jump to: Vettel's Lauda tribute | Mercedes paints Halo red | Sainz denied greatest goal of his career | Kimi doesn't care about his 300th race | Leclerc reveals Bianchi tribute

Cristiano Ronaldo visits the Monaco GP, meets Hamilton

Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. were in attendance for the opening practice of the Monaco Grand Prix and popped into the Mercedes garage to visit Lewis Hamilton. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The Monaco Grand Prix is known for being the most lavish race of the F1 calendar, so it was only fitting that one of the sporting world's biggest -- and richest -- names was there for the opening day of track action.

Five-time Ballon D'Or winner and five-time Champions League winner Cristiano Ronaldo was looking right at home as he walked the paddock on Thursday.

The Portuguese superstar was pictured meeting Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes garage, along with his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. The Juventus forward also had time to pose with a Williams technician.

#CR7 apparently a big fan of our Chief Garage Technician, Pete Simmons.



Nice of you to oblige for a picture Pete 👍#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/gG6Sj5s9YK — ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) May 23, 2019

Ronaldo's visit to Monaco comes just a few weeks after PSG's Neymar and Dani Alves showed face at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, while David Beckham was seen at the Bahrain Grand Prix earlier this season.

We could have a decent little five-a-side team of footballing F1 fans before too long...

Mercedes and Vettel lead way with Lauda tributes

Niki Lauda 1949-2019

.

Sebastian Vettel's helmet for the Monaco GP. pic.twitter.com/ZKBzLTjJSW — Jens Munser Designs (@JMD_helmets) May 23, 2019

On Thursday we saw the first of the on-track tributes to Niki Lauda, the triple world champion and all-time F1 great who died on Monday at the age of 70.

Sebastian Vettel carried the Austrian's name on his helmet during Thursday's opening practice session and also changed the colour of his helmet from white to red. Lauda raced with a red helmet and famously wore red hats to hide the scars from his 1976 crash at the Nurburgring.

Elsewhere Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull were among the teams to carry tributes to Lauda on their car.

Lauda was non-executive chairman of the Mercedes team when he passed away, and their car displayed the message "Danke Niki" on its livery, as well as a single red star which the team announced will remain for the rest of the season.

From today, the W10 will carry a single red star on its livery. ⭐️



For our Chairman and for our friend. pic.twitter.com/GsuFeoIPGi — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) May 23, 2019

Niki 🙏🇦🇹 Our wingman for the #MonacoGP weekend 🏁 #F1 pic.twitter.com/5KM6djXMXh — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 23, 2019

Remembering Niki 🇦🇹



In our thoughts this weekend. pic.twitter.com/XrSngeZUxP — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) May 23, 2019

In memory of Niki Lauda.



We will have this sticker on both cars throughout the #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/RFEJgF3DS5 — Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) May 22, 2019

On Friday, Mercedes revealed it will paint its Halo red for the rest of the weekend in tribute to its former non-executive chairman.