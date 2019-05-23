Fernando Alonso insists he is tempted to re-try the Indy 500 race in 2020 after McLaren missed out on the final Indianapolis 500 spot to an underfunded team. (0:47)

MONTE CARLO, Monaco -- McLaren CEO Zak Brown has elaborated on the string of mistakes which snowballed into Fernando Alonso's shocking failure to qualify for this year's Indy 500.

A report by the Associated Press earlier this week listed what it called the "comedy of errors" which led to Sunday's result, where Alonso and McLaren were bumped by Kyle Kaiser and the small Juncos team, which arrived at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a plain white livery after losing two major sponsors ahead of the race.

The report said:

The team's opening test at the Texas Motor Speedway was delayed because the team did not have a steering wheel for Alonso's car. Brown had to personally secure one from Cosworth for the test.

McLaren's Indy 500 car was painted the wrong shade of orange, so the spare was taken back to technical partner Carlin's factory to be recoloured.

As a result, when Alonso crashed the main car on Wednesday last week its spare was in pieces at Carlin's factory, costing the British team two days of track time. Most other teams can move to a back-up car in a short space of time.

A mistake made in converting inches to the metric system used by British teams meant Alonso's car scraped along the floor on his first lap back on track.

Despite the delays, the team managed to set the car up in time for the 'Bump Day' shootout, but made a critical error -- giving the car incorrect gear ratios, meaning it was set up for a top-speed of 227.9mph when it could in fact do 229mph.

When asked to comment on the AP story on Thursday in front of the media ahead of Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, Brown confirmed the details of the story were true, although he moved to clarify some aspects.

"Everything that was said was correct, but let me give a little context around things like the steering wheel, because it's not like we showed up to the test and went 'someone forgot the steering wheel'," he said. "We were going to do our own steering wheel, and we didn't get it done in time.

"You need a steering wheel. Cosworth, you can buy them off the shelf, but they didn't have any on the shelf, so I had to pull some favours and Carlin helped to get us a steering wheel. So everything in there was factual, but as you can imagine, there's a story behind all of those elements.

"It's not like we unpacked the bags and we forgot a steering wheel, that's not what happened. Everything in there, I thought it was important. I share what happened. It's tough, because I know it opens yourself up for a lot of criticism, but when you don't perform, I think a good CEO stands up and takes accountability and responsibility for it."