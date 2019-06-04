Mercedes has paid tribute to a young fan who died of cancer weeks after Lewis Hamilton dedicated his Spanish Grand Prix victory to him.

Harry Shaw, 5, suffered from a rare form of cancer called Ewin's sarcoma. Shaw sent a video message to Hamilton ahead of the Barcelona race on May 12 to wish him luck -- Hamilton duly won and afterwards said he had been inspired by the message, labelling Shaw his "spirit angel".

On Monday evening, Shaw's family confirmed he had died at the weekend. The youngster's fundraising page has surpassed £230,000 ($291,700)

Mercedes posted a tribute to him on Tuesday.

❤ Harry, you've inspired us all with your amazing strength and bravery.



You will be racing with us forever more - and we will be "getting it done" in memory of your incredible courage 💪 https://t.co/g15Dwu9cc9 — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) June 4, 2019

In an Instagram post after the Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton said: "You are such a strong boy, I wish I was strong as you. I wanted the world to see how strong you are."

The following day, Mercedes arranged for its race-winning car and trophy to be delivered to his house in Surrey, England.