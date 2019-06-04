        <
          Hamilton's 'spirit angel' Harry Shaw dies after cancer battle

          Harry Shaw, 5, and his mother and father hold Lewis Hamilton's Spanish Grand Prix trophy after the world champion sent it to them along with a Mercedes F1 car. Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images
          9:30 AM ET
          Nate Saunders
            Close
              • Previously worked in rugby union and British Superbikes
              • History graduate from Reading University
              • Joined ESPNF1 in February 2014
            Follow on Twitter

          Mercedes has paid tribute to a young fan who died of cancer weeks after Lewis Hamilton dedicated his Spanish Grand Prix victory to him.

          Harry Shaw, 5, suffered from a rare form of cancer called Ewin's sarcoma. Shaw sent a video message to Hamilton ahead of the Barcelona race on May 12 to wish him luck -- Hamilton duly won and afterwards said he had been inspired by the message, labelling Shaw his "spirit angel".

          On Monday evening, Shaw's family confirmed he had died at the weekend. The youngster's fundraising page has surpassed £230,000 ($291,700)

          Mercedes posted a tribute to him on Tuesday.

          In an Instagram post after the Spanish Grand Prix, Hamilton said: "You are such a strong boy, I wish I was strong as you. I wanted the world to see how strong you are."

          The following day, Mercedes arranged for its race-winning car and trophy to be delivered to his house in Surrey, England.

