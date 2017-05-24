        <
          Can injuries be predicted?

          Trevor Story has been on the disabled list since May 10. Should fantasy owners have seen this coming? AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
          9:00 AM ET
          • Ron ShandlerFantasy
            • Author of the Baseball Forecaster
            • Founder of BaseballHQ.com and Tout Wars
            • Member of FSTA and FSWA Halls of Fame
          Back on May 11, I received a trade offer in the Tout Wars Mixed Auction league. At the end of the email, the owner added the following:

          • P.S. I'm jealous of how healthy your roster is.

          I hadn't really thought about it at the time, but he was correct. Up to that point, my only hobbled player was Wilson Ramos -- and he was on the disabled list when I drafted him.

          The irony was that he was inquiring about Kenta Maeda, who would hit the disabled list later that very day.

          But all in all, was I unusually lucky? I don't think so. You see, injury avoidance was part of my draft plan.

