Daily fantasy baseball cheat sheet for Saturday

We're in the heat of the summer, which means predominantly a night schedule. In fact, there are only two early games on the docket. The slate features several of the game's best hurlers so you don't want to mess around in cash games; pay for pitching.

Here are the arms to target, along with the hitters to make it all work.

Aces

Chris Sale ($13,000 DK; $11,600 FD), Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: When deciding between aces, extra outs are crucial and Sale is neck-and-neck with Max Scherzer in terms of innings pitched per start. The Yankees offer Sale strikeout upside and you know the All-Star Game starter will be amped to face Home Run Derby winner Aaron Judge and participant Gary Sanchez.