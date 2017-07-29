        <
          Daily fantasy baseball cheat sheet for Saturday

          Corey Kluber's strikeout potential against a weak White Sox lineup makes him worth the high price on Saturday. David Banks/Getty Images
          12:24 PM ET
          • Todd ZolaFantasy
          The final Saturday in July presents a balanced ledger, with solid choices in all price ranges. The main slate consists of 10 games, with five games comprising various early slates along with being available in the all-day contests. Be sure to monitor lineups as trades can alter things significantly. If you need more help, feel free to hit me up on Twitter.

          Pitchers

          Aces

          Corey Kluber ($14,000 DK; $11,900 FD), Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox: One of the best hurlers in the game facing one of the weakest offenses offers immense strikeout upside. The price is extremely high on DraftKings, but it is still worth the effort to make it work in cash games.

