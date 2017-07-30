Daily fantasy baseball cheat sheet for Sunday

Insider

It's finally here, the day before the trade deadline, where dugout embraces are watched more closely than box scores. There's already been one pitching change in anticipation of a deal as Sonny Gray was scratched from his scheduled start. Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Dan Straily are all slated to take the hill Sunday, despite being rumored to be on the block. If any are scratched and replaced with a pitcher of opposite handedness, that could present a prime stacking opportunity since the hitters without the expected platoon edge are priced accordingly, meaning they're underpriced if they pick up the platoon advantage.

I'll be monitoring the lineups and news all afternoon, so if you need a last-minute hand, shoot me a tweet.

Pitchers

Aces

James Paxton ($12,200 DK; $9,600 FD), Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets: Paxton has been one of the better pitchers in the league for the past month or so, tossing six straight quality starts and winning his last five. While the Mets get to deploy a designated hitter, Paxton holds the platoon edge over many of their key hitters.