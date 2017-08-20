        <
          Daily fantasy baseball cheat sheet for Sunday

          Paul Goldschmidt is primed for a good afternoon. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
          12:25 PM ET
          Todd Zola
          While the allure of taking down a GPP is tempting, sometimes it's best to take what the deck gives, and today we're dealt a bunch of good pitching in favorable spots. This may push you even more towards a low-priced contrarian option, but chances are someone will use a top pitcher that comes through while landing on strong hitting, foiling your master plan. In other words, caveat emptor, this isn't a day to get cute with pitching.

          Hopefully you don't believe in jinxes, but on first pass, we're looking at a clean day in terms of weather, with many spots hot and humid and conducive to offense. If you're a "play Ivan Nova at home" person, please note that while the Pirates are the home team, tonight's St. Louis Cardinals-Pittsburgh Pirates ESPN game is the MLB Little League Classic at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

          Pitching

          Aces

          Jacob deGrom ($12,700 DK; $10,400 FD), New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Despite enjoying a solid season amidst a year of pitching turmoil, deGrom has largely flown under the radar. He's fanning well over a batter an inning with a below average walk rate. So long as he avoids Giancarlo Stanton's happy zone, which lately has been anything even near the plate, he should have a typical game, fit for GPP or cash play.

