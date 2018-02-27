Which hitters are due for a 2018 rebound?

Insider

Perhaps I was a bit too giddy about longtime statistical provider Ian Desmond joining the Colorado Rockies last offseason, but he had produced four seasons with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases, and he was going to play half his games at Coors Field! Of course, what we did not know at the time was that the normally durable Desmond would miss so many games with a hand fracture and that, later on, a calf injury cost him even more time. Desmond would have been a clear top-100 option in drafts, but the injury happened early enough in March that he wisely fell in most drafts.