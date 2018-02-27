Insider

Welcome to 2018 edition of the preseason top 50 prospects for fantasy baseball. Unlike traditional prospect lists, these rankings are made primarily with this season only in mind. Sorry, fans of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and players of that ilk. Check out Keith Law's list for those names.

With the focus on 2018, things like playing time and opportunity are of high value. Victor Robles is undoubtedly one of the top talents in baseball. He ranks below Jesse Winker here because Winker has a chance to get 500 at-bats this season in a great home stadium. Remember, the initial top 50 is a snapshot of right now, designed to get you prepared for the upcoming campaign.

Also with so much uncertainty in free agency, situations will change and with that so will potential chances. Our in-season rankings will much more fluid and updated constantly. I also will be keeping you up to date on other names to watch and what to expect once players get that call. Make sure to check back early and often.

For now, enjoy the first of many conversations as everyone attempts to identify the stars of tomorrow, today.