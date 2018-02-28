        <
        >
          Insider

          Bounce-back pitchers: Will Lester, Thor be fantasy stars again in 2018?

          Noah Syndergaard didn't deliver for fantasy managers in 2017, but is there any reason for him to drop as far in drafts as he is this spring? Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
          7:56 PM ET
          • Eric KarabellESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • ESPN contributor on TV, radio, podcasts, blogs, Magazine
            • Charter member of FSWA Hall of Fame
            • Author of "The Best Philadelphia Sports Arguments"
            Follow on Twitter

          One very dominant New York Mets starting pitcher was a second-round choice in ESPN ADP a season ago, another went in Round 7, and the middle rounds saw the team's closer and several other starters chosen. In the end, right-hander Jacob deGrom (No. 64 in ADP) was the lone Mets hurler -- besides since-departed reliever Addison Reed -- who helped fantasy managers. The Mets did not have a good season, but with a little health and luck and ... well, you know, anything can happen and the team can bounce back to contention.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.