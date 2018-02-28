Bounce-back pitchers: Will Lester, Thor be fantasy stars again in 2018?

Insider

One very dominant New York Mets starting pitcher was a second-round choice in ESPN ADP a season ago, another went in Round 7, and the middle rounds saw the team's closer and several other starters chosen. In the end, right-hander Jacob deGrom (No. 64 in ADP) was the lone Mets hurler -- besides since-departed reliever Addison Reed -- who helped fantasy managers. The Mets did not have a good season, but with a little health and luck and ... well, you know, anything can happen and the team can bounce back to contention.