          Finding later-round versions of early-round stars by taking risks

          Want a more affordable version of Edwin Encarnacion this season? You'll need to take on a bit of risk, but there's a similar player going 100 picks later. Getty Images
          Only once in his career has Edwin Encarnacion been found in the top 15 of average draft position, when he was No. 10 in 2015. He has earned first-round value only once as well, pulling up the bottom at No. 15 in 2012. Yet Encarnacion is always near the top of our draft boards. Perhaps he might be considered as having peaked as a second-rounder (not that there's anything wrong with that).

          His ranking has been in decline since moving to Cleveland, and as he reaches his mid-30s, it is safe to say that his best is probably behind him. Currently, his ADP is down to No. 55. Projections from a variety of sources range from about 30 home runs, 90 RBIs and a .260 average on the low end to about 35-115-.265 on the high end.

          There is another player on the draft board whose projections substantially overlap with Encarnacion's. Forecasts put him around 29-33 home runs, 80-90 RBIs and a batting average between .255 and .265.

