          Fantasy baseball Insider cheat sheet

          Get ready to celebrate a fantasy championship with help from our Insider cheat sheet. AP
          7:05 PM ET
          • ESPN Fantasy

          We've got everything you need to arrive at your fantasy baseball draft with the best rankings and notes in the room.

          Once you've printed out your cheat sheet with our expert rankings, grab a copy of our Insider cheat sheet, which gives you a quick glance at our experts' sleepers, busts and top prospects you need to know during your league's draft.

          The Insider cheat sheet for 2018 features:

          • Tommy Rancel's top prospects

          • Eric Karabell's "do not draft" and "plant my flag" lists

          • Bounce-back hitters and pitchers

          • Players who could rise into first-round values

          • Sleeper players for deeper leagues

          We'll continue to update these rankings as draft season rolls on, so be sure to check back often and print a new copy for every draft.

