Fantasy baseball prospect rankings for 2019

Before you enter your fantasy baseball drafts this season, you need prospect rankings for the top youngsters poised to make an impact in 2019.

Below are my rankings of the best minor leaguers expected to reach the majors and provide fantasy value this upcoming season. That's where this list differs from other prospect lists, as this is a reflection of this season's fantasy potential and not overall prospect skill.

1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B, Toronto Blue Jays

Guerrero shouldn't even be eligible for prospect lists because he was big-league-ready around Memorial Day. The Blue Jays took advantage of a midsummer knee injury to delay his arrival, but they will not be able to do so for much longer. He'll probably spend the first two weeks in Buffalo to suppress his service time before making the short trip across the border. After a tremendous season in which he hit .381/.437/.636 in 95 games, he continued to rake in the Arizona Fall League. In 19 more games, he hit .351/.409/.422. The hit tool is 80 (the highest grade on the 20-80 scouting scale). So is the power. He also has 80 discipline if that were a thing. He remains No. 1 until he isn't eligible.