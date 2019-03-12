What does the perfect fantasy baseball draft look like?

We would all love to be able to draft Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout or Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts. These are the top players in fantasy baseball and the guessing game for many starts at pick No. 3. I generally want to select first or last, narrow down the list of potential picks to three or four and then, choose two of them in quick fashion. It is just my thing. Picking last in the first round means no Trout or Betts, of course, but also, in theory, it does mean two of the top 11 players are yours, or for 12-team formats, two of the top 13. With no obvious first-round hierarchy after the big two stars, that works for me.

The annual "Perfect Draft" article usually has me choosing in the middle of each round, but since I prefer picking at the end, let us shift that direction. We can change the rules! We use ESPN ADP as our guide, and while no draft can really be perfect, the intention is clear. We want to construct a balanced squad with no obvious, statistical weakness, mixing in players young and old, durable and not so much, aiming for the potential to compete for the top in each of the statistical categories. It is hardly impossible. ESPN standard is 10 teams and points, but for these purposes, we shall go with a roto format.

Round 1-2 turn

Trea Turner, SS, Washington Nationals

Alex Bregman, SS/3B, Houston Astros