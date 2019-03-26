One of them won 15 games with other terrific numbers in 2016, whereas the other has never won that many games in a campaign but comes off a stunning season in which he posted a 2.83 ERA at the age 34. Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez and Washington Nationals right-hander Anibal Sanchez are not related and are perhaps only occasionally confused for each other in drafts, but they have something in common: Few seem to be on board with either of them being a top-75 starting pitcher for fantasy in 2019, despite plenty of evidence it could happen.

Aaron Sanchez has made a mere 28 big league starts the past two seasons as blisters haunted him in 2017, and an injury to his right middle finger shut him down prematurely last season, necessitating surgery. Perhaps some people refuse to believe in this Sanchez because two lost seasons matter and he was never a high-strikeout option to start with, but his control was better this spring. Giving up on a promising arm at 26 seems a bit silly. The schedule says Sanchez faces the Detroit Tigers this weekend, then a Cleveland Indians lineup missing perhaps two key hitters early. Things could go nicely for Sanchez.