Recapping Eric Karabell's LABR NL draft

A modest stars-and-bargains strategy can be a dangerous one to employ in a single-league auction, but sometimes in the frenzied course of live action that ends up being the obvious direction of a team and you simply have to go with it. Such was the ultimate theme of my League of Alternative Baseball Reality (LABR) team selected Sunday night in Arizona. The format is standard 5x5, 12-team and NL-only and I ended up with a squad I might not necessarily recommend, but I do like the stars secured and the dollar buys as well.