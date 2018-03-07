Closer stock watch: Rising and falling saves options in spring training

Insider

One might surmise that there is far more uncertainty than usual this spring when it comes to the pitchers likely to get saves, but that is not really the case. This really does happen each March because some managers -- real-life ones, not fantasy -- either have not made the final decision on a pending closer or have but have yet to announce it. Hey, all is fair in love and fantasy baseball, but with three weeks to go before the games count, here are my thoughts on pitchers trending toward saves and others in perhaps a bit more precarious situations. It's a reliever stock watch, if you will.