        <
        >
          Insider

          Fantasy spring training notes: All-in on Lance Lynn?

          Lance Lynn, seen here with the St. Louis Cardinals, could be a value pick in fantasy baseball with his new teammates in Minnesota. Jimmy Simmons/Icon Sportswire
          3:08 PM ET
          • Eric KarabellESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • ESPN contributor on TV, radio, podcasts, blogs, Magazine
            • Charter member of FSWA Hall of Fame
            • Author of "The Best Philadelphia Sports Arguments"
            Follow on Twitter

          It is the rare spring training when the biggest theme of a March weekend is not about the latest injuries, interesting lineups or new closer situations but some really big names mercifully finding jobs, but such is the case this season. Right-hander Jake Arrieta is joining the Philadelphia Phillies and third baseman Mike Moustakas is staying with the Kansas City Royals. Fantasy managers generally read far too much into the statistics of meaningless spring games -- and nothing has changed there -- but there is little question Arrieta, Moustakas and others are the big story from this weekend.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.