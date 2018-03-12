Fantasy spring training notes: All-in on Lance Lynn?

Insider

It is the rare spring training when the biggest theme of a March weekend is not about the latest injuries, interesting lineups or new closer situations but some really big names mercifully finding jobs, but such is the case this season. Right-hander Jake Arrieta is joining the Philadelphia Phillies and third baseman Mike Moustakas is staying with the Kansas City Royals. Fantasy managers generally read far too much into the statistics of meaningless spring games -- and nothing has changed there -- but there is little question Arrieta, Moustakas and others are the big story from this weekend.