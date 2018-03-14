Sleeper bats for deeper leagues

Insider

Create up to 25 brackets and compete against ESPN talent, pro athletes and celebrities for all the bracket glory! Play now

At this time last season, fantasy managers were not thinking much about third basemen Brian Anderson and Colin Moran and, truth be told, they're not likely thinking about them now. Anderson will start for the Miami Marlins and, leaving aside how people might view that franchise, they will still play 162 games and accrue plenty of statistics. Moran played a bit for the World Series champion Houston Astros last season but now he is a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is going to start at third base and that matters in deep leagues, in which many of you will be participating.

Third base seems to be the position on the field where more than a few of my favorite deeper league options will perform at, or are eligible at, and Anderson and Moran lead the crew. After all, one of the things I look for in a young player -- not necessarily a top prospect, by the way -- is plate discipline in combination with power. Anderson and Moran both have it. They can draw a walk as well as hit a baseball over a fence, and an opportunity has arrived for each to emerge in 2018. Because they do not boast the "big name" that many prospects do, few will be looking in the respective directions of either in 10- or 12-team mixed drafts, but in NL-only, absolutely!

So let us check out some players that should have value for the deeper mixed leagues or the single-league formats, because we know that many of you compete in these environments. A week ago, I detailed my LABR-NL 12-team auction and a name or two might be repeated here, of course. Soon I will take part in a 20-teamer on ESPN.

For those like me competing in NFBC leagues -- that was a fun draft -- this information should help as those consist of 15 teams with 50 players each, for a total of 750 players. Using ESPN ADP is not going to help much after 15 rounds there, so the players below will have an average pick of 260, meaning they are generally not being chosen in standard leagues. So here we go with the hitters, and the pitchers will be highlighted another day.