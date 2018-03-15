'Plant my flag' list for 2018

Insider

Some view Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman as already having broken out as a fantastic baseball player. After all, Bregman, the No. 2 pick from the 2015 amateur draft, hit .284 with 19 home runs and 17 stolen bases in his first full MLB season, doing so at 23 years old. He played a key role for a World Series winner. Then again, I see more growth possible and when asked which players I view as possibly crashing the top-10 overall party, Bregman is one of the names I think of first. He made huge strides in the second half of 2017, slugging .536 while attempting more stolen bases and is entrenched near the top of a loaded lineup. Plus, he boasts multi-eligibility.