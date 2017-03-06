Even when you're a fan of one specific major league baseball team, it can be difficult to keep track of all of the news that surrounds your favorite club on a daily basis.

However, when you're a fantasy baseball owner and you now have to multiply that effort by 30 in order to be as up to date as possible with each and every club? It's a fool's errand that borders on the impossible.

Fear not! We'll be here each and every Monday to give you a snapshot of what's going on in the world of baseball, with one fantasy takeaway from each of the league's 30 teams. Think of it as your one-stop shop for the week ahead.

Here are the takeaways after a busy weekend of spring training games and the kickoff of the World Baseball Classic:

Arizona Diamondbacks: In 2016, Yuhei Nakaushiro started at Rookie ball for the D-backs before rising all the way up to Triple-A before the season was over, racking up 40 strikeouts over 29 1/3 total innings. Although the pitcher was sent to Minor League camp on Sunday, manager Torey Lovullo said Nakaushiro was "very close" and hinted the left-hander might be one of the team's first callups during the season.

Atlanta Braves: Infielder Ozzie Albies, who hit .291 with 30 stolen bases last year in the minors, appears close to being game-ready after having fractured his right elbow last September. Albies could get into games as early as next week, though the second baseman will likely start the season at Triple-A until the team feels he's at 100 percent health. Expect to see him in Atlanta at some point in 2017.

Baltimore Orioles: Zach Britton has been dealing with some side soreness, and won't be allowed to throw off a regular mound until Wednesday. However, manager Buck Showalter feels his closer should be "ready to go" after that, and is confident that he'll be ready to go, should he be needed, on Opening Day.

Boston Red Sox: All things considered, it could have been a whole lot worse when David Price felt "unusual soreness" after two innings of a simulated game last Tuesday. However, after multiple consultations with doctors, including James Andrews and Neal ElAttrache, it appears Price has only a mild strain of a flexor muscle and some bone spurs. The pitcher will be re-evaluated in a week, but surgery fears appear to have been allayed for now.

Chicago Cubs: With David Ross now doing duty on "Dancing with the Stars," Jon Lester is going to have to get used to a new catcher handling the majority of his starts. However, the pitcher has no concerns, saying he already feels quite comfortable with Willson Contreras behind the plate. In fact, the only issue Lester has is potentially fearing for his own safety, "I forgot how good of an arm he has until that first throw down to second base... I've got to remember to get the hell out of the way."

Chicago White Sox: Citing a need to focus on players with a long term future in Chicago, general manager Rick Hahn announced the White Sox were cutting ties with infielder Brett Lawrie. Among those players who expect to benefit from the newly-available spring at-bats are Tyler Saladino, Yolmer Sanchez, Leury Garcia and Matt Davidson. The plan for Yoan Moncada, however, remains for him to start the season in the minors.

After missing time last season due to injury, the Reds are taking things slow with Anthony DeSclafani this spring. The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Reds: It was looking as though Anthony DeSclafani was all set to be the Reds' Opening Day starter, but after the pitcher missed a few days of work due to some elbow tenderness, it may be Brandon Finnegan or Scott Feldman instead. DeSclafani has been cleared to throw in side sessions, and it doesn't look like he'll have to miss a full turn in the rotation - but the timing right now appears to have him missing out on being ready on April 3.

Cleveland Indians: A battle for centerfield in Cleveland looks like it's finally set to get underway. Veteran Austin Jackson, who was signed to a minor league deal in order to compete with Tyler Naquin for a spot in the outfield, has finally been cleared to play in games, starting Wednesday. Jackson has been recovering from June knee surgery. Meanwhile, left fielder Michael Brantley (right shoulder) is being eased back into action as well, with simulated games still in his future.

Colorado Rockies: A sore lower back has had left fielder David Dahl sidelined since last Sunday, and while he is showing signs of improvement, manager Bud Black thinks it will still be a few weeks more before he returns: "We'll just continue to monitor that and let time take its course." Gerardo Parra can handle left field for now, and although Ian Desmond is ticketed for first base, at least the team knows they can use him in the outfield if needed.

Detroit Tigers: Pitcher Michael Fulmer rolled his right ankle on Saturday, and as a result, will miss his scheduled start today. No MRI was needed, and the injury isn't considered to be serious, but because of the setback, Fulmer may have to miss out on pitching for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. As manager Brad Ausmus lamented, "Just from a pitch-count perspective, he won't be up enough."

Houston Astros: Saturday saw Josh Reddick start in left field for the Astros, marking the first time he's played there since 2011. Although the current plan is for Reddick to be the everyday right fielder, the team wants to prepare for a contingency plan should they opt to use Jake Marisnick in center field, a move which would necessitate sliding George Springer to right. That alignment could end up occurring more often than not should Nori Aoki, off playing in the WBC, not work out in the long term in left.

Kansas City Royals: In 19 at-bats so far this spring, Peter O'Brien has a team-leading three home runs. That has led to some speculation that O'Brien might stick with the Royals as part of a DH-platoon with Brandon Moss. Unfortunately, for O'Brien, he still has minor league options, while Cheslor Cuthbert and Christian Colon do not. If he continues to showcase power, the decision might be a difficult one, but at least for now, it seems like the minors do beckon for O'Brien.

Los Angeles Angels: Huston Street was making a bid to be the closer for the Angels, but it looks like he's now out of the discussion following a strained lat which will sideline the reliever for at least three weeks. While Opening Day is not yet out of the question for Street, it is unlikely. His injury probably locks in Andrew Bailey for ninth-inning duties, although Cam Bedrosian may yet be thrown into the mix.

Corey Seager was forced to sit out a couple of games for the Dodgers this spring, but the promising youngster has a positive long-term outlook. Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers: Corey Seager has missed two games due to mild back discomfort, but should be back in the Dodgers' spring lineup on Tuesday. Seager hurt himself making a throw this past Friday, but the good news is that it was unrelated to the bruised shin that had seen him miss the previous three contests. The lost time shouldn't worry anyone, as Seager missed two weeks last spring with a knee injury and still managed to win unanimous Rookie of the Year honors.

Miami Marlins: Dynasty-leaguers take note of left-hander Dillon Peters. The 2014 tenth-rounder has impressed manager Don Mattingly so far this spring, with a fastball that has been clocked as high as 94-mph: "He's on the attack out there. He doesn't look like a guy that is afraid at all." Although he's likely to start the season at Double-A, it would not be all that surprising to see him get a June-July spot start, perhaps with a chance to stick.

Milwaukee Brewers: The Brewers are still auditioning the majority of their starting rotation. Manager Craig Counsell said last week that only Junior Guerra and Zach Davies were locked in at present. That leaves a five-man race for three spots, with righties Matt Garza, Jimmy Nelson, Wily Peralta and Chase Anderson plus sole left-hander Tommy Milone, whose handedness would seemingly give him an edge.

Minnesota Twins: Last year's No. 1 draft pick for the Twins, OF Alex Kirilloff will unfortunately have to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his left elbow this week. The 19-year-old hit .306 in 55 games of Rookie ball last season, was ranked No. 97 on Keith Law's Top 100 Prospects for 2017. Prior to the injury, Law wrote that Kiriloff "has more realistic offensive upside than anyone else in their system, which means he has a chance to be the Twins' best prospect in a year, depending on how well he adjusts his approach at the plate." Now, we'll have to wait until September, at the earliest, for even the most basic baby steps of progress to begin.

New York Mets: Zach Wheeler struck out 187 batters in 2014 and seemed ticketed for stardom. However, he has not pitched in a major league game since, as Tommy John surgery in 2015 and subsequent setbacks have kept him sidelined. Wheeler will finally take the mound again on Friday against the Braves. While things do look good for the moment, at best the Mets will place a cap on Wheeler's workload this season of around 110 innings. That probably means extended spring training is where Wheeler will wind up.

New York Yankees: Last season, the majority of Yankees lineups had some combination of Jacoby Ellsbury and Brett Gardner batting 1-2 at the top of the order. Spring is a time for experimentation, though, and manager Joe Girardi is toying with the idea of hitting Gary Sanchez second, in order to break up the pair of left-handed hitters. "I'm going to look at it," Girardi said. "In the first inning, I think I'd prefer to have two guys in front of my best hitter sometimes. Then you start going through the other three times in the lineup and you get a few more at-bats during the course of the season. I can see both ways." More at-bats for Sanchez would certainly boost his fantasy value potential, so keep an eye on this situation.

Oakland Athletics: Jake Smolinski went hitless in his first spring action on Sunday as the team's DH. The outfielder still can't throw the ball due to a shoulder injury, and there's no timetable for him to get back on the field. That may spell doom for Smolinski's chances to make the A's roster, especially with Alejandro De Aza batting .417 thus far in the spring. Sometimes, spring stats do matter, and this is certainly a case where it might.

Philadelphia Phillies: Andrew Knapp is battling Jorge Alfaro to become the Phillies' No. 2 catcher behind Cameron Rupp, and he may well benefit from a case of "out of sight, out of mind." Alfaro is headed to the WBC to play for Colombia, which will give manager Pete Mackanin plenty of opportunity to see how Knapp handles things behind the plate. Knapp has also been working out at first base, and that added versatility may well be what ends up tipping the scales in his favor to make the club.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Josh Bell had surgery at the start of February to remove a loose body from his left knee. At the time, there was a fear he would not make it back in time for Opening Day, but a look at Monday's lineup card has the first baseman batting third for the Pirates. That gives Bell plenty of time to get his timing at the plate back, so expect him to make the Pittsburgh roster and, at a minimum, platoon at first base with John Jaso.

Trevor Rosenthal's quest to become a starter for the Cardinals has hit a speed bump. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Cardinals: Over the last three years, Trevor Rosenthal has posted 107 saves, but the plan this season was to stretch the pitcher out so that he could join the St. Louis rotation. Yeah, about that... Rosenthal was scratched from today's scheduled start, due to soreness in the lat muscle on his right side. He's going to take a few days off and then await word on what happens next, though no plans have as of yet been made for getting him back on the scheduled starter's list. "It's better to be cautious," Rosenthal said. "It's frustrating. I know it was going to be an opportunity."

San Diego Padres: The last time Jhoulys Chacin won double-digit games in a season was when he went 14-10 in 2013. That was the same season he started the year pitching for Team Venezuela in the WBC. Chacin is hoping history repeats itself as he once again throws for Venezuela in the tournament, while also competing for a spot in the Padres rotation. "He's been great," manager Andy Green said on Sunday. "He's very, very professional. I know him as a competitor, I had him when I was in Arizona the last month of '15, and I loved the way he was wired and competed."

San Francisco Giants: Johnny Cueto is finally in camp with the Giants after missing three weeks to tend to his ailing father back in the Dominican Republic. Due to his absence, Cueto will not be joining his country in the WBC - at least not for the first round of play. However, the pitcher did work out while he was out of the country, and he doesn't expect his availability for the start of the 2017 season to be impacted.

Seattle Mariners: With a dozen players leaving Mariners' camp for the WBC, manager Scott Servais is going to have a rare opportunity to get a closer look at the candidates to round out his 25-man roster. Servais, in particular, cited Shawn O'Malley, Taylor Motter and Mike Freeman as players he wants to audition all over the field, in order to figure out which of the trio is the most versatile of the bunch: "They are going to play a lot... They all bring a little something different to the mix; their skillsets are a little different. I think they are all very capable."

Tampa Bay Rays: The Rays are one of four teams (along with the Royals, Mets and Blue Jays) who are interested in infielder Brett Lawrie, with an eye on adding a right-handed bat. With first baseman Logan Morrison (wrist) still unable to play, adding Lawrie could allow Tampa Bay to shift Brad Miller back to first if they want - or they may simply use Lawrie off the bench and try a combination of Rickie Weeks and Mike McKenry at first until LoMo can get back on the field.

Texas Rangers: Andrew Cashner has never thrown more than 185 innings in a single season, but the Rangers signed him to a one-year $10 million deal in the hopes he'd be able to solidify their starting rotation behind Yu Darvish, Cole Hamels and Martin Perez. They got a scare when soreness in his right biceps caused Cashner to be shut down for a few days, but it appears the inflammation has passed and the pitcher has now "had no pain for three days in a row," fueling a new sense of optimism going forward.

Toronto Blue Jays: Manager John Gibbons has big plans for Steve Pearce, hoping to ultimately use him either regularly in left field or at first base when Justin Smoak needs to sit. "He's going to be a big part of this," Gibbons said. "The kid can really hit. We wanted him a few years ago, didn't get him. Now we've got him. He'll play a big part." Pearce will DH for the next two weeks as he recovers from September's right elbow surgery, but his progress has been proceeding as scheduled.

Washington Nationals: The team still has a half-dozen catchers in camp, and Matt Wieters has not yet played in a game for the team. Wieters is busy doing extra bullpen work with the projected rotation, so that he can learn the staff's quirks and tendencies on the mound. He's expected to suit up next week, at which time Derek Norris is likely to either be traded or released.